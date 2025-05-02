Open Menu

Sargodha University Hosts Investor Connect 2025 Event

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Sargodha University hosts Investor Connect 2025 event

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at the University of Sargodha organised the Investor Connect 2025, a flagship event aimed at promoting youth entrepreneurship by linking emerging startups and scale-ups with potential investors from the tech, manufacturing, and services sectors.

More than 20 student-led ventures showcased their business ideas to a panel of investors during the event, which featured startup pitches, investment discussions, expert mentorship, and networking sessions. The initiative was designed to facilitate investment opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and foster a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem driven by young innovators.

Addressing the participants, Prof.

Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director ORIC, emphasized the University’s commitment to transforming innovative student ideas into viable business ventures. “The University of Sargodha is committed to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and providing platforms where creativity can translate into investment. Events like Investor Connect serve as catalysts in building industry linkages that empower our youth to become job creators rather than job seekers,” he said.

The investor connect event was coordinated by Salman Piracha, Incharge BIC, and Sumera Samar, Manager BIC. Souvenirs were presented to invited investors, while participating startups received certificates in recognition of their innovation and commitment.

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in ‘honour’ crime ..

Brothers Kill mother, sister in ‘honour’ crime in Lahore; father also arrest ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

15 minutes ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

23 minutes ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

29 minutes ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

1 hour ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

19 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

19 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan