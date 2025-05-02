Sargodha University hosts Investor Connect 2025 event

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at the University of Sargodha organised the Investor Connect 2025, a flagship event aimed at promoting youth entrepreneurship by linking emerging startups and scale-ups with potential investors from the tech, manufacturing, and services sectors.

More than 20 student-led ventures showcased their business ideas to a panel of investors during the event, which featured startup pitches, investment discussions, expert mentorship, and networking sessions. The initiative was designed to facilitate investment opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and foster a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem driven by young innovators.

Addressing the participants, Prof.

Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director ORIC, emphasized the University’s commitment to transforming innovative student ideas into viable business ventures. “The University of Sargodha is committed to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and providing platforms where creativity can translate into investment. Events like Investor Connect serve as catalysts in building industry linkages that empower our youth to become job creators rather than job seekers,” he said.

The investor connect event was coordinated by Salman Piracha, Incharge BIC, and Sumera Samar, Manager BIC. Souvenirs were presented to invited investors, while participating startups received certificates in recognition of their innovation and commitment.