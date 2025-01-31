Open Menu

Sargodha University Hosts Workshop On Mastering AI, ChatGPT In Research

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Wazir Agha library at the University of Sargodha hosted a one-day training workshop titled 'Empowering Research with AI: Mastering ChatGPT for faculty members'.

The workshop aimed to equip faculty members with essential AI-driven research methodologies, focusing on the practical applications of ChatGPT in academic research.

Dr. Muhammad Sher Baz Ali, Assistant Professor at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), served as the resource person. A total of 45 faculty members from various departments actively participated in the workshop, enhancing their understanding of both the theoretical and applied aspects of AI in research.

The workshop covered key topics such as AI-powered synopsis development, literature review writing, research design formulation, qualitative and quantitative data analysis, report writing, and reference management.

Additionally, participants gained hands-on experience with different ChatGPT models, project development using ChatGPT, personalized GPT creation, writing in Canvas, and customizing ChatGPT for research purposes.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Asif Naveed, Associate Professor of Information Management and Chief Librarian, emphasized the growing significance of AI in research and academia. He stated that this workshop represents a significant step towards integrating AI into academic research. By equipping our faculty with cutting-edge AI tools like ChatGPT, we are fostering a research ecosystem that is efficient, innovative, and future-ready, he concluded.

The workshop concluded with a note of appreciation for the participants' engagement and enthusiasm, reinforcing the university's commitment to advancing research through AI-driven methodologies.

