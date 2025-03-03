Open Menu

Sargodha University Inaugurates Executive Classroom At Noon Business School

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Sargodha University inaugurates executive classroom at Noon Business School

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Sargodha University (UoS) inaugurated an executive classroom at the Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas along with Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum and renowned businessman Farooq Sahni inaugurated the classroom which has been dedicated to the memory of the late Al-Haj Tariq Saeed Sahni.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Director Noon Business School Prof. Dr. Irfan Shehzad, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director Student Affairs Dr. Mehmood-ul-Hassan, as well as faculty members and students of the business school.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the university’s commitment to provide world-class education and research opportunities. He highlighted that the establishment of the executive classroom aligns with the university’s mission to enhance learning experiences through modern infrastructure.

Additionally, he said that UoS and the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce are actively collaborating to address challenges faced by local industries and the agricultural sector.

In a gesture of support, the chamber announced the donation of two air-conditioners for the executive classroom and assured their continued cooperation in academic and research-related initiatives at the university

