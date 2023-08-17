Sargodha University issues notification of 27 teachers' promotion in grade 21

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sargodha University has issued a notification for promotion of 27 teachers as professor in grade 21 after approval from the syndicate.

A selection board had given approval for promotion of these teachers, said a press release, issued by the university, here on Thursday.

According to the notification, issued by the Registrar Office, those promoted were: Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Computer Science; Dr Ahmad Raza Cheema, Economics Department; Dr Muhammad Mazhar Ali Kalyar, Physics Department; Dr Muhammad Sajjad Haider, Forestry Department; Dr Muhammad Usman Ghaznfar, Plant Pathology; Dr Ijaz Ashraf, Agriculture Extension Department; Dr Muhammad Irfanullah, Entomology Department; Dr Rashid Mukhtiar Bilal, Horticulture Department; Dr Tasneem Kausar, food Science and Technology; Dr Muhammad Abbas, Mathematics Department; Dr Beenish Ijaz Jutt, Social Work Department; Dr Rifat-un-Nisa, education Department; Dr. Hamad Hasan Mirza, Department of Finance; Dr.

Haroon Hussain, Department of Commerce; Dr. Muhammad Usman Minhas, Department of Pharmaceutical; Dr. Saeed-ur-Rashid Nazir, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Dr. Muhammad Yar Gondal, chairman of Department of Urdu; Dr. Ejaz Asghar Bhatti, English Department; Dr. Muhammad Fahadullah, Geology Department; Dr. Muhammad Ramzan Saeed Ashraf Janjua, Physical Department; Dr. Naeem Abbas, urdu Department, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Arabic Department; Dr. Hasan Raza Syed, Communication and Media Studies Department; Dr. Hikmatullah Khan, Department of Computer Science; Dr. Zahoor Ahmed, Department of Statistics; and Dr. Irfan Shahzad, Department of Management.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas had a special meeting with the newly appointed teachers and congratulated the promoted teachers.

Director Implementation Dr. Rehana Ilyas, Additional Registrar Syed Nasir Abbas Bukhari, Deputy Registrar Malik Hasnain Ashraf Awan, Deputy Registrar Asif Mahmood were also present.