Open Menu

Sargodha University Issues Notification Of 27 Teachers' Promotion In Grade 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Sargodha University issues notification of 27 teachers' promotion in grade 21

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sargodha University has issued a notification for promotion of 27 teachers as professor in grade 21 after approval from the syndicate.

A selection board had given approval for promotion of these teachers, said a press release, issued by the university, here on Thursday.

According to the notification, issued by the Registrar Office, those promoted were: Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Computer Science; Dr Ahmad Raza Cheema, Economics Department; Dr Muhammad Mazhar Ali Kalyar, Physics Department; Dr Muhammad Sajjad Haider, Forestry Department; Dr Muhammad Usman Ghaznfar, Plant Pathology; Dr Ijaz Ashraf, Agriculture Extension Department; Dr Muhammad Irfanullah, Entomology Department; Dr Rashid Mukhtiar Bilal, Horticulture Department; Dr Tasneem Kausar, food Science and Technology; Dr Muhammad Abbas, Mathematics Department; Dr Beenish Ijaz Jutt, Social Work Department; Dr Rifat-un-Nisa, education Department; Dr. Hamad Hasan Mirza, Department of Finance; Dr.

Haroon Hussain, Department of Commerce; Dr. Muhammad Usman Minhas, Department of Pharmaceutical; Dr. Saeed-ur-Rashid Nazir, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Dr. Muhammad Yar Gondal, chairman of Department of Urdu; Dr. Ejaz Asghar Bhatti, English Department; Dr. Muhammad Fahadullah, Geology Department; Dr. Muhammad Ramzan Saeed Ashraf Janjua, Physical Department; Dr. Naeem Abbas, urdu Department, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Arabic Department; Dr. Hasan Raza Syed, Communication and Media Studies Department; Dr. Hikmatullah Khan, Department of Computer Science; Dr. Zahoor Ahmed, Department of Statistics; and Dr. Irfan Shahzad, Department of Management.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas had a special meeting with the newly appointed teachers and congratulated the promoted teachers.

Director Implementation Dr. Rehana Ilyas, Additional Registrar Syed Nasir Abbas Bukhari, Deputy Registrar Malik Hasnain Ashraf Awan, Deputy Registrar Asif Mahmood were also present.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Rashid Sargodha Nasir Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

7 minutes ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

55 minutes ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

2 hours ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

14 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

14 hours ago
 Russian ruble steady after rate hike

Russian ruble steady after rate hike

14 hours ago
 Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with ..

Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with World Cup run

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan