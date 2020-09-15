UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sargodha University Issues Plan For Reopening Of Academic Activities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:22 PM

Sargodha University issues plan for reopening of academic activities

Sargodha University has issued a comprehensive plan regarding phase wise reopening of physical academic activities under strict implementations of SOPs issued by the Punjab government and guidelines from Higher Education Commission and Higher Education Department Punjab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Sargodha University has issued a comprehensive plan regarding phase wise reopening of physical academic activities under strict implementations of SOPs issued by the Punjab government and guidelines from Higher Education Commission and Higher Education Department Punjab.

The administration has recommended the start of the fall semester 2020 with a top to bottom approach starting from the opening of universities first followed by MPhil and PhD students to attend course work, research and lab work from September 15 to November 15.

According to a notification, online classes of all semesters of BS MSc/MA would continue as per previous semester while MA/MSc/BS or equivalent level students having practical/lab work may be called for on-campus activities in groups to perform work following COVID-19 SOPs.

The students belonging to remote areas may be allowed to join university physically and use on campus internet facility after the approval from the Head of the Department concerned, the notification read.

In second phase from November 16 to December 31, in addition to MPhil and PhD students, the final year BS-7 and BS-8 semester students would be called on campus for face to face classes with mid-term examination being held online.

All the remaining students getting online education would also be called on campus for face to face classes in phase-III starting from 01 January while decision about the newly admitted students' decision would be made after the completion of admission process.

All the students will have to follow the general guidelines/SOPs associated with the reopening of the university including wearing face mask, maintaining social distance of 6ft, using public facilities with designated protocols, hostel occupancy should not be more than 30%, temperature check must be ensured, proper ventilation should be ensured in classrooms, the notification further read.

Related Topics

Internet Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Sargodha January May September November December HEC 2020 All From Top

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League holds strategic retreat benchmarkin ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s dnata quadruples catering capacity in ..

54 minutes ago

DC for provision of relief goods to rain-hit affec ..

1 minute ago

FP committee of Nishtar Medical University present ..

1 minute ago

SSP Sukkur reviews security,traffic situation

1 minute ago

Saeed Ghani visits educational institutes after re ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.