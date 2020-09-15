Sargodha University issues plan for reopening of academic activities

Sargodha University has issued a comprehensive plan regarding phase wise reopening of physical academic activities under strict implementations of SOPs issued by the Punjab government and guidelines from Higher Education Commission and Higher Education Department Punjab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Sargodha University has issued a comprehensive plan regarding phase wise reopening of physical academic activities under strict implementations of SOPs issued by the Punjab government and guidelines from Higher Education Commission and Higher Education Department Punjab.

The administration has recommended the start of the fall semester 2020 with a top to bottom approach starting from the opening of universities first followed by MPhil and PhD students to attend course work, research and lab work from September 15 to November 15.

According to a notification, online classes of all semesters of BS MSc/MA would continue as per previous semester while MA/MSc/BS or equivalent level students having practical/lab work may be called for on-campus activities in groups to perform work following COVID-19 SOPs.

The students belonging to remote areas may be allowed to join university physically and use on campus internet facility after the approval from the Head of the Department concerned, the notification read.

In second phase from November 16 to December 31, in addition to MPhil and PhD students, the final year BS-7 and BS-8 semester students would be called on campus for face to face classes with mid-term examination being held online.

All the remaining students getting online education would also be called on campus for face to face classes in phase-III starting from 01 January while decision about the newly admitted students' decision would be made after the completion of admission process.

All the students will have to follow the general guidelines/SOPs associated with the reopening of the university including wearing face mask, maintaining social distance of 6ft, using public facilities with designated protocols, hostel occupancy should not be more than 30%, temperature check must be ensured, proper ventilation should be ensured in classrooms, the notification further read.