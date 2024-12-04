Open Menu

Sargodha University Launches Its Own TV

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Sargodha University launches its own TV

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha launching its web-based educational platform, UOS TV.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha, alongside eminent academicians, including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor, Emerson University Multan, Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Ch, Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore, Prof. Dr. Faheem Aftab, Vice Chancellor, University of Jhang, Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, Vice Chancellor, Government College for Women University, Sialkot, Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi,Vice Chancellor, Lahore College for Women University, Lahore, and Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas highlighted the importance of credible and accessible educational resources in today’s rapidly evolving world. He stated, “UOS tv is a crucial step toward addressing the demand for fact-based information and education.

This platform reflects the University of Sargodha’s commitment to digital transformation, and we aim to expand these initiatives in the coming days.” He further emphasized the role of such platforms in empowering students, faculty, and the community by bridging gaps in knowledge dissemination.

The Department of Communication and Media Studies has positioned itself as a leader among Pakistani universities with its dynamic digital platforms, including Radio FM 98.2, UOS TV, and other active digital mediums. These platforms serve as hubs for promoting research, fostering innovation, and nurturing entrepreneurial skills, contributing significantly to academic and societal development.

The launch of UOS TV underscores the University’s vision of leveraging technology to enhance education and its mission to create a future-ready academic ecosystem. The platform is expected to set new standards in educational broadcasting and inspire other institutions across the country to follow suit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan World Technology Education Jhang Sialkot Women University Of Sargodha Media Event TV Government LCWU

Recent Stories

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

9 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

17 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

17 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

17 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

17 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan