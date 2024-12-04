Sargodha University launches its own TV

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Sargodha launching its web-based educational platform, UOS TV.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha, alongside eminent academicians, including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor, Emerson University Multan, Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Ch, Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore, Prof. Dr. Faheem Aftab, Vice Chancellor, University of Jhang, Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, Vice Chancellor, Government College for Women University, Sialkot, Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi,Vice Chancellor, Lahore College for Women University, Lahore, and Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas highlighted the importance of credible and accessible educational resources in today’s rapidly evolving world. He stated, “UOS tv is a crucial step toward addressing the demand for fact-based information and education.

This platform reflects the University of Sargodha’s commitment to digital transformation, and we aim to expand these initiatives in the coming days.” He further emphasized the role of such platforms in empowering students, faculty, and the community by bridging gaps in knowledge dissemination.

The Department of Communication and Media Studies has positioned itself as a leader among Pakistani universities with its dynamic digital platforms, including Radio FM 98.2, UOS TV, and other active digital mediums. These platforms serve as hubs for promoting research, fostering innovation, and nurturing entrepreneurial skills, contributing significantly to academic and societal development.

The launch of UOS TV underscores the University’s vision of leveraging technology to enhance education and its mission to create a future-ready academic ecosystem. The platform is expected to set new standards in educational broadcasting and inspire other institutions across the country to follow suit.