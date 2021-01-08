UrduPoint.com
Sargodha University Launches New Website

Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Sargodha University launches new website

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sargodha University on Friday launched its new website with a new look, improved navigation and updated features for the convenience of visitors to get maximum online information and services related to it.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad inaugurated the website in the committee room of the administration block.

The website revamping project was jointly collaborated by the Web Development Cell and the Office of the Publications and Design. The project was supervised by the coordinator web operations Dr Hammad Hassan, assistant professor of Noon business school, while the web team was led by computer programmer Tahir Umer and content writing team was headed by Miss Mariam Ikram, lecture Communication and Media Studies.

More Stories From Pakistan

