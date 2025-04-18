Open Menu

Sargodha University Launches Probe Into Cheating Allegations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Sargodha University launches probe into cheating allegations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The University of Sargodha has formed an inquiry committee to investigate allegations of widespread cheating during recent semester examinations, a university spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

“We are committed to upholding academic integrity. The committee will submit its findings soon, and strict action will be taken based on its recommendations,” the spokesperson stated.

The move comes in response to viral videos circulating on social media, allegedly showing students using mobile phones and textbooks during examination sessions. The footage triggered public outrage and raised serious concerns about academic standards and administrative oversight at the institution.

Sources indicate that this is not the first time such concerns have emerged.

Critics argue that recent administrative decisions, including the organisation of a sports Gala during examination days, may have disrupted students’ academic focus and preparation.

Several students and parents have voiced concerns that such events reflect misplaced priorities within the university, potentially impacting exam performance and the overall academic environment.

“This incident has not only undermined students’ trust in the examination process but also dented the university’s reputation,” said a local education analyst.

The university administration has pledged to take strict disciplinary measures based on the committee’s recommendations and reaffirmed its commitment to restoring credibility in the examination system.

