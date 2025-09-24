Sargodha University Launches Tree Plantation Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Under Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement, the Department of Forestry, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Punjab Forest Department, organised a tree plantation drive at College of Agriculture (CoA) by planting thousands of saplings
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Under Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement, the Department of Forestry, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Punjab Forest Department, organised a tree plantation drive at College of Agriculture (CoA) by planting thousands of saplings.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling. Students of The City School Sargodha created a record by planting 500 saplings in one minute. Teachers and students of the College of Agriculture enthusiastically participated in the drive and planted trees.
The event was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Principal CoA Prof. Dr. Ijaz Rasool Noorka, renowned international educationist Prof. Dr. Ihtesham-ur-Rehman, Dr. Najeti Safini Senior Program Officer IDRC Canada, Chief Conservator Forest Punjab Northern Zone (Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries) Iftikhar ul Hassan Farooqi, Director Forest WWF Pakistan Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Director One Health Prof. Dr. Zafar Hayat, Chairman Department of Forestry Dr. Irfan Shehzad, Chairman Department of Agronomy Prof. Dr. Athar Nadeem along with heads and faculty members of various departments, were also present.
Addressing the faculty and students, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas said that forests are an essential part of any country, as they not only provide us with oxygen but also keep our environment healthy and beautiful.
He urged everyone to plant at least one tree annually as a national and moral duty, noting that Pakistan’s forest cover remains insufficient and requires urgent attention.
He added that alongside academics and research, the University is planting trees across its campuses to foster a greener and healthier environment. He praised the College of Agriculture’s Forestry Department for holding biannual plantation drives.
Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan also planted a sapling and lauded the University’s One Health Unit for promoting the well-being of humans, animals, and plants. He stressed that deforestation is alarming and urged planting multiple trees to restore forest cover.
Prof. Dr. Ijaz Rasool Noorka briefed that 5,000 saplings were planted during the spring campaign and the number will continue to increase every year.
On this occasion, a special seminar titled “Forests, Based Climate Solutions” was also organized at the College of Agriculture. It was addressed by forestry officials, WWF representatives, Principal CoA, Director Onehealth and Chairpersons CoA, highlighting the importance of forests in environmental conservation and sustainable development.
Recent Stories
General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026
Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU
Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..
CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper rifles to India’s CRPF
Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
MoU signed between Punjab Assembly, UNICEF to promote child rights, education an ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Saudi Arabia top destination as over 2m Pakistanis secure jobs abroad since 2023
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrest warrants for Mazari, Chattha cancelled, hearing adjourned to Sept 2914 minutes ago
-
APSUP hosts roundtable session to explore revolutionary reforms in higher education sector14 minutes ago
-
NCCIA registers cases against 3 YouTubers14 minutes ago
-
Faizabad ITP office to remain open 24 hours: IG Rizvi14 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman, EU envoy discuss parliamentary diplomacy14 minutes ago
-
Police present recovered children before IHC14 minutes ago
-
CPDI, PIC hold dialogue on access to information14 minutes ago
-
Man held by NCCIA for fake news14 minutes ago
-
IHC warns CDA chairman, members over plot possession delay14 minutes ago
-
Two illegal colonies sealed14 minutes ago
-
One killed in Sheikhupura firing14 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto visits Tando Adam, offers condolences to Junejo family24 minutes ago