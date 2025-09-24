Sargodha University launches tree plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

Under Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement, the Department of Forestry, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Punjab Forest Department, organised a tree plantation drive at College of Agriculture (CoA) by planting thousands of saplings

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Under Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement, the Department of Forestry, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Punjab Forest Department, organised a tree plantation drive at College of Agriculture (CoA) by planting thousands of saplings.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling. Students of The City School Sargodha created a record by planting 500 saplings in one minute. Teachers and students of the College of Agriculture enthusiastically participated in the drive and planted trees.

The event was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Principal CoA Prof. Dr. Ijaz Rasool Noorka, renowned international educationist Prof. Dr. Ihtesham-ur-Rehman, Dr. Najeti Safini Senior Program Officer IDRC Canada, Chief Conservator Forest Punjab Northern Zone (Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries) Iftikhar ul Hassan Farooqi, Director Forest WWF Pakistan Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Director One Health Prof. Dr. Zafar Hayat, Chairman Department of Forestry Dr. Irfan Shehzad, Chairman Department of Agronomy Prof. Dr. Athar Nadeem along with heads and faculty members of various departments, were also present.

Addressing the faculty and students, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas said that forests are an essential part of any country, as they not only provide us with oxygen but also keep our environment healthy and beautiful.

He urged everyone to plant at least one tree annually as a national and moral duty, noting that Pakistan’s forest cover remains insufficient and requires urgent attention.

He added that alongside academics and research, the University is planting trees across its campuses to foster a greener and healthier environment. He praised the College of Agriculture’s Forestry Department for holding biannual plantation drives.

Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan also planted a sapling and lauded the University’s One Health Unit for promoting the well-being of humans, animals, and plants. He stressed that deforestation is alarming and urged planting multiple trees to restore forest cover.

Prof. Dr. Ijaz Rasool Noorka briefed that 5,000 saplings were planted during the spring campaign and the number will continue to increase every year.

On this occasion, a special seminar titled “Forests, Based Climate Solutions” was also organized at the College of Agriculture. It was addressed by forestry officials, WWF representatives, Principal CoA, Director Onehealth and Chairpersons CoA, highlighting the importance of forests in environmental conservation and sustainable development.