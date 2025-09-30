Sargodha University marks Confucius Day with cultural celebrations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Confucius Institute and the Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) at the University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated Confucius Day with a ceremony honouring the philosophy and legacy of the great Chinese thinker, educator, and cultural icon.

Li Haoteng, Director of the Political and Press Office at the Chinese Consulate in Lahore, attended as chief guest, while UoS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan was the guest of honour. The event began with a cake-cutting ceremony followed by cultural performances showcasing the spirit of Pak-China friendship.

Highlights included a poem recital by Ms. Liao Jingyi titled “Standing in Pakistan, Looking Longingly at Beijing,” a violin performance of “Harvest Fishing Song” by Yang Minghe, and a rendition of the popular song “Little Apple” by Chinese language teachers Ms. Lilwa Shafique and Ms. Sabreena Shafique. Students of the Confucius Institute also staged performances reflecting cultural exchange and bilateral ties.

In his remarks, Li praised UoS for promoting Chinese language education, calling Confucius Institutes “bridges of trust and respect” between the two nations.

Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan emphasized the economic and strategic value of learning Chinese, describing it as vital for Pakistani youth to benefit from projects such as CPEC.

Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute Ms. Chen Yunxiang, in a video message, described Confucius Day as a symbol of respect and understanding, while lauding UoS’s role in promoting Chinese traditions in Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan, Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, also highlighted the importance of language learning for stronger bilateral cooperation.

Host Director of the Confucius Institute UoS and PICS, Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, said the event reflected UoS’s vision of connecting Pakistan’s academic institutions with international partners. Chinese teachers Cao Jia Yuan, Chen Xu Laoshi, and Shi Lei Laoshi also shared video messages, expressing warm wishes and reaffirming their commitment to cross-cultural friendship.