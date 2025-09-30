Sargodha University Marks Confucius Day With Cultural Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Confucius Institute and the Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) at the University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated Confucius Day with a ceremony honouring the philosophy and legacy of the great Chinese thinker, educator, and cultural icon.
Li Haoteng, Director of the Political and Press Office at the Chinese Consulate in Lahore, attended as chief guest, while UoS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan was the guest of honour. The event began with a cake-cutting ceremony followed by cultural performances showcasing the spirit of Pak-China friendship.
Highlights included a poem recital by Ms. Liao Jingyi titled “Standing in Pakistan, Looking Longingly at Beijing,” a violin performance of “Harvest Fishing Song” by Yang Minghe, and a rendition of the popular song “Little Apple” by Chinese language teachers Ms. Lilwa Shafique and Ms. Sabreena Shafique. Students of the Confucius Institute also staged performances reflecting cultural exchange and bilateral ties.
In his remarks, Li praised UoS for promoting Chinese language education, calling Confucius Institutes “bridges of trust and respect” between the two nations.
Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan emphasized the economic and strategic value of learning Chinese, describing it as vital for Pakistani youth to benefit from projects such as CPEC.
Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute Ms. Chen Yunxiang, in a video message, described Confucius Day as a symbol of respect and understanding, while lauding UoS’s role in promoting Chinese traditions in Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan, Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, also highlighted the importance of language learning for stronger bilateral cooperation.
Host Director of the Confucius Institute UoS and PICS, Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, said the event reflected UoS’s vision of connecting Pakistan’s academic institutions with international partners. Chinese teachers Cao Jia Yuan, Chen Xu Laoshi, and Shi Lei Laoshi also shared video messages, expressing warm wishes and reaffirming their commitment to cross-cultural friendship.
Recent Stories
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif Abbasi praises FC for foiling terrorist attack in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
One killed in Landi Kotal firing6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University marks Confucius Day with cultural celebrations6 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Mehdi Shah review relief, reconstruction activities in Gilgit Baltistan6 minutes ago
-
Three held with narcotics6 minutes ago
-
PERA recovers wheat stocks, state land worth Rs 54.5m in south Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Civil society urged to help boost voters turnout in KP LG by-election7 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM salutes security forces for killing 5 terrorists7 minutes ago
-
Civil society urged to help boost voters turnout in KP LG by-election:7 minutes ago
-
49th meeting of Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Zakat Council held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary17 minutes ago
-
SCCI medical team holds relief camp17 minutes ago
-
Asphalt plants sealed for violating EPA standards17 minutes ago