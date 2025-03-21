Sargodha University Marks International Day Of Forests With Tree Plantation Drive
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The College of Agriculture at the University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement Club, hosted a tree plantation drive, an awareness walk seminar on the International Day of Forests.
This initiative aimed to highlight the critical role of forests in combating climate change, preserving biodiversity, and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among students and the wider community.
The event commenced with an awareness walk emphasizing the importance of tree plantation. Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a sapling. As part of this initiative, 400 students from Beaconhouse school Sargodha participated in the plantation campaign, setting a record by planting 1,000 saplings across 200 acres of agricultural land at the College of Agriculture.
The event was attended by esteemed guests, including Principal of the College of Agriculture, Professor Dr. Zafar Hayat, Chairman Department of Forestry, Dr. Muhammad Irfan Ashraf, District Forest Officer Sargodha Region, Nisar-ul-Haq, Principal of Beaconhouse School, Ms. Sarah Maken, WWF representative Ms. Amna Mohiuddin, along with faculty members, department heads, and a large number of students.
Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized that planting trees is not only a national duty but also a religious obligation. He highlighted the essential role trees play in providing shade, oxygen, and enhancing environmental beauty. He urged every individual to plant at least one tree per year to contribute towards a pollution-free environment.
Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas further stressed that tree plantation is not solely the responsibility of a particular institution or government; rather, it should be a collective mission. He called upon educational institutions, especially teachers and students, to actively participate in such initiatives.
Commending the efforts of faculty members and students of the College of Agriculture, the Vice Chancellor lauded their enthusiasm and dedication to environmental conservation. He also extended special appreciation to the administration and principal of Beaconhouse School for their significant contribution to the tree plantation campaign. He encouraged other educational institutions to take inspiration and actively engage in similar efforts to expand green spaces across Pakistan.
The event concluded with a pledge from all participants to continue their efforts in promoting afforestation and environmental sustainability for future generations.
