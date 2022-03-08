(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated the "International women's Day 2022 with a focus on SGD Goal 5: Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

The Department of Sociology & Criminology, Social Work, and the College of Law co-organised the event, in collaboration with the Bardasht Organisation.

The seminar was attended by Director Intelligence (Customs) Punjab Ms. Saima Aftab, Chairman Department Sociology & Criminology Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Head of Department of Social Work Dr. Beenish Ijaz, Director Dryport Sargodha Malik Fakhr Abbas Awan, Dr. Sajida Shahnawaz, Chief Warden civil defense Mehr Shahid Iqbal, Bardasht organization team, and a number of students from various disciplines.

While addressing the seminar, Ms. Saima Aftab cleared misconception by arguing that harassment does not only apply to women but also men as well. "the campaign of equal rights should start from our own home," she added.

Ghulam Yasin, in his address to the seminar, said that in order to create a healthy society, women must be allowed equal opportunities and the freedom to work alongside males.

He further added that islam has the most comprehensive set of laws and regulations for the welfare and protection of women.

Malik Fakhr Abbas Awan emphasized the need of promoting gender equality and denouncing discrimination against women in order to achieve social prosperity and growth. Additionally, he pledged 40% job chances for women in his company area in order to assist and ensure their equal rights at work.

Dr. Sajida Shahnawaz said that a dynamic shift in our culture is necessary to eliminate gender discrimination and male supremacy. We (women) need equal rights and do not want the freedom that western nations have granted their female citizens, which contradicts our social standards and religious teachings.

At the end of the seminar, souvenirs were awarded to the event's organisers, guest speakers, and 'Bardasht' organisation members.