Sargodha University marks Pakistan Defence Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The University of Sargodha marked the Pakistan Defence Day by organizing a national song and speech contest. Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum hosted the competition under the theme of 'Watan ki Matti Gawah Rehna'.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas attended the opening ceremony of the contest as the chief guest.

While addressing the ceremony, he enlightened the students on the historical importance of Defence Day and paid tribute to sacrifices of the Pakistan armed forces. He urged students to embody the values of hard work, unity, and dedication in their academic, professional and personal lives to make the nation proud.

The event concluded with distribution of prizes among students who secured the first, second, and third positions in the competitions.