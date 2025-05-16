Open Menu

Sargodha University Marks Youm-e-Tashakur

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The University of Sargodha observed Youm-e-Tashakur to commemorate Pakistan’s victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, with great national spirit and unity. A series of events were held to honour the nation’s armed forces and pay tribute to their sacrifices.

The day commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, accompanied by deans, directors, faculty members, administrative staff, and students. A solidarity walk followed, starting from the Vice Chancellor’s Office and culminating at the university's iconic fountain roundabout, reflecting national pride and unity.

An art exhibition was also organized by the Institute of Art and Design which was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, showcased paintings, posters, and visual narratives created by students that honored the bravery, resilience, and strategic brilliance of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Students from the Department of Communication and Media studies also presented their work in the exhibition.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held in the committee room, and a seminar was conducted to reflect on the strategic importance of the operation and its impact on national security and morale. Seminar was attended by the students and faculty members of the DPIR and History & Pakistan studies Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas commended the unmatched courage and coordination of the armed forces and their leadership. He remarked, “The victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is evident in the flawless planning, steadfast execution, and unshakable unity of our armed forces under the visionary leadership of COAS General Syed Asim Munir. Their sacrifice and commitment have safeguarded the future of this nation, and we owe them our utmost respect and gratitude.”

