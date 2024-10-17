Open Menu

Sargodha University Observes 'World Food Day'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Sargodha University observes 'World Food Day'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The University of Sargodha's Institute of Food Science and Nutrition marked the World Food Day with a series of engaging activities, including an awareness walk, a food product development competition, and an international seminar here on Thursday.

These events aimed to raise awareness about the importance of food security and sustainable development goals.

Led by Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Jahanzeb Awan and Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas, the awareness walk highlighted the significance of ensuring food accessibility for all.

The food product development competition showcased the innovative culinary skills of students who created a variety of nutritious food items.

The Commissioner Jahazeb Awan praised the quality of the food products developed by students and expressed his commitment to helping market these products. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the university's role in promoting research and development to address food-related challenges.

An international seminar on food security and future research strategies was also organized, bringing together experts from various fields to discuss pressing issues and potential solutions.

The event underscored the importance of collaboration between academia, industry, and government in ensuring food security for future generations.

Related Topics

World Sargodha University Of Sargodha Market Event All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab ..

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor

8 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group match ..

Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..

15 minutes ago
 Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

23 minutes ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

2 hours ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

3 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

4 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

4 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan