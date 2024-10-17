Sargodha University Observes 'World Food Day'
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The University of Sargodha's Institute of Food Science and Nutrition marked the World Food Day with a series of engaging activities, including an awareness walk, a food product development competition, and an international seminar here on Thursday.
These events aimed to raise awareness about the importance of food security and sustainable development goals.
Led by Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Jahanzeb Awan and Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas, the awareness walk highlighted the significance of ensuring food accessibility for all.
The food product development competition showcased the innovative culinary skills of students who created a variety of nutritious food items.
The Commissioner Jahazeb Awan praised the quality of the food products developed by students and expressed his commitment to helping market these products. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the university's role in promoting research and development to address food-related challenges.
An international seminar on food security and future research strategies was also organized, bringing together experts from various fields to discuss pressing issues and potential solutions.
The event underscored the importance of collaboration between academia, industry, and government in ensuring food security for future generations.
