SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Sargodha University organised a seminar on 'Lock down in Kashmir: Consequences and Challenges' at the university's main campus. The seminar aimed at highlighting Indian atrocities and bringing forth some of the key aspects of the Kashmir issue and the trajectory that it may witness in the future.

The discussion was organised in the context of an indefinite lock down imposed by Indian authorities and abrogation of article 370 and 35-A.

Speakers urged the youth to raise voice for Kashmiris on social media and write articles in international media highlighting the Kashmir unrest and its implications for peace in South Asia.

In his opening remarks Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad the Vice Chancellor Sargodha University said that Kashmir is the unfinished chapter of 1947 partition. Kashmir is the issue of humanity and the issue of human being is above than all the issues including religion and ethnic, he said.

Deputy Lord Mayor Altaf Khan urged the youth to raise voice on social media, keep tweeting and quoting the findings of international human rights commission reports to highlight the Indian atrocities. He said that the people of Kashmir are continued to suffer immensely due to strict military siege imposed by India in the occupied valley.

Kashmiri representative Professor Nazir A Shawl articulated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the political face of terrorist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, (RSS). He reiterated that the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs would be honored by completing the noble mission. He emphasized that the echo of the sacrifices was being heard in different fora.

The abrogation of article 370 and 35-A granted Indian-administered Kashmir a degree of autonomy and restricted ownership rights to only natives of the disputed territory, he said adding that there is a need to highlight that the Kashmir is the trilateral issue of Pakistan India and the people of Kashmir.

He said that there is need to educate international community that the human dignity has been damaged in Kashmir and done by racist center of terror India who is trying to change the demographic of the state.

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood expressed solidarity and support to the self-determination struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Each fascinating scholarly talk generated interesting debate in the Q&A session, with critical questions by the students and convincing responses by the speakers. At the end, shields and gifts were distributed among the guest speakers.