Sargodha University organises webinar on 'Economic growth and challenges'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :International and national economists Tuesday called for investing in human capital, creating employment through small and medium enterprises, promoting local tourism, enhancing e-commerce and increasing innovations leading to productivity to deal with the economic fallout of COVID-19 pandemic.

The deliberations were made by the economic experts at a webinar, titled "Can We Build it Back, Better? Assessing Pandemic Driven Economic Challenges". The event was held in connection with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 8: 'Decent work and economic growth' by the Sargodha University to discuss economic impact of COVID-19 in the country.

The webinar was attended by Dr Sun Huaping, a professor of school of Finance and Economics, Jiangsu University, China, Majyd Aziz, former president Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Faisal Abbas, an associate professor of National University of Science and Technology Islamabad, and Dr Muhammad Nasir Senior Research Economist of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Islamabad.

Addressing the webinar, Dr Sun Huaping said: "The firms should be encouraged to bring back labor on work amid the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and assuring all other safety measures. The state-owned enterprises and public investments should play their active role for smooth run of the business activities and to reduce the damage caused by the pandemic.

Majyd Aziz said: "The worst-hit segment of society by the lockdown was composed of daily-wage earners and small and medium-sized business owners.

"Together, around two-thirds of businesses and means of communications and transportation are still closed and the smart lockdown will only have a marginal impact on resuming normal production and revenue generation.

" He asked all political parties to sign a 'charter of economy' in these testing times as the coronavirus had hit Pakistan's economy hard. He also suggested the government to take pandemic driven decisions, to invest in human capital, and to focus on value-added textiles for exports.

"COVID-19 has disrupted the whole scenario. The economy was not in any immediate damage of collapse but this pandemic surely damaged our economy, blaming merely the pandemic for economic instability is not true; there's need of restructuring the economic foundations for sustainable development." Sharing some facts, Dr Faisal Abbas said that the government had expected 3.3-3.4% GDP growth before the crisis, but now the estimate "has been cut to 2-2.8%. He mentioned that the government was targeting to restrict the deficit to 7.4-7.5%. However, it is now expected to be around 9% due to increasing expenditure demand and fall in tax and non-tax revenues.

Dr Abbas suggested the government to launch an action on creating a balance between employment creation and economic production and plan to create employment for the pandemic poorer through SME, promoting e-commerce, local tourism, and supporting lower middle class families in a way that they could produce home-made food for Food Panda and Cheetay outlets, etc.

"There is need to introduce 'Economic Stimulus Package' a combine package of monitory and fiscal policy such as an employment guarantee scheme, tax reforms, avoiding excessive documentation, investment in SME enterprises, avoiding highly regulated economy and improvement in research and development for more innovations leading towards productivity to minimise the economic damage," said Dr Nasir.