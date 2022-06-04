UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University Organizes Session On 'Competitive Exams'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 08:26 PM

A special session on CSS, PMS, PPSC, FPSC and other government job opportunities and their benefits was organized by the Career Development Center at Sargodha University, here on Saturday

The purpose of this session was to identify the skills, abilities and strengths required to ensure that the students could get jobs announced by the government through Central Superior Services, Provincial Management Services, Punjab Public Service Commission, Federal Public Service Commission, and the students who go through the exams and interviews for these jobs know how to move forward in practical life.

Participants on the occasion said that students should make reading books and newspapers an integral part of their lives to succeed in public service exams. It is important for students to be good readers, good writers, while students need to work with a positive mind and keep the direction of their work in order to succeed, they added.

