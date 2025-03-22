Open Menu

Sargodha University Plants 500 Saplings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Sargodha University plants 500 saplings

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The University of Sargodha planted over 500 saplings under the Punjab government’s 'Plant for Pakistan Drive'.

This plantation drive aligns with the objectives set by the Higher education Commission to align with the tree plantation targets of the Government of Punjab.

The campaign was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, who planted a tree to mark the beginning of the spring afforestation drive. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin also participated in the activity.

Among the distinguished attendees were Registrar Waqar Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, Director QEC Dr. Imran Ghafoor Chaudhary, and Resident Officer Dr.

Faheem Arshad, along with other academic and administrative officials.

The 'Plant for Pakistan' initiative, launched by the Punjab Government, aims to promote reforestation efforts and environmental awareness by allowing users to record and share their plantation activities.

Under this drive, a total of 520 trees were planted at the University of Sargodha, including Kino, Guava, Peach, Pear, Plum fruit, Apricot, Loquat, Bakain, Dharek, Cono carpus, pomegranate and other plants. It is pertinent to mention that the above-mentioned plantation has been geo-tagged and uploaded on the 'Plant for Pakistan' portal.

Moreover, in connection with the International Day of Forests, over 1,000 trees were planted at the university, accompanied by an awareness walk and a seminar highlighting the importance of forests.

Recent Stories

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

43 seconds ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

56 seconds ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

2 minutes ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

11 minutes ago
 UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regul ..

UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation

31 minutes ago
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

2 hours ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

3 hours ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

5 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan