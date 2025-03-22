Sargodha University Plants 500 Saplings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The University of Sargodha planted over 500 saplings under the Punjab government’s 'Plant for Pakistan Drive'.
This plantation drive aligns with the objectives set by the Higher education Commission to align with the tree plantation targets of the Government of Punjab.
The campaign was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, who planted a tree to mark the beginning of the spring afforestation drive. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin also participated in the activity.
Among the distinguished attendees were Registrar Waqar Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, Director QEC Dr. Imran Ghafoor Chaudhary, and Resident Officer Dr.
Faheem Arshad, along with other academic and administrative officials.
The 'Plant for Pakistan' initiative, launched by the Punjab Government, aims to promote reforestation efforts and environmental awareness by allowing users to record and share their plantation activities.
Under this drive, a total of 520 trees were planted at the University of Sargodha, including Kino, Guava, Peach, Pear, Plum fruit, Apricot, Loquat, Bakain, Dharek, Cono carpus, pomegranate and other plants. It is pertinent to mention that the above-mentioned plantation has been geo-tagged and uploaded on the 'Plant for Pakistan' portal.
Moreover, in connection with the International Day of Forests, over 1,000 trees were planted at the university, accompanied by an awareness walk and a seminar highlighting the importance of forests.
