Sargodha University ranked at 801+ in Impact Rankings 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) has been ranked at 801+ in the Impact Rankings 2023, issued by Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023.

THE Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), using carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The 2023 Impact Rankings is the fifth edition, and the overall ranking includes 1,591 universities from 112 countries/ regions.

The University of Sargodha has ranked in the world at 201+ in teaching, 201+ in zero hunger, good health and well-being 801+, in quality education 201+, and gender equality 401+, in partnership for the goals 601+ for its teaching standard, 806 for international outlook, 1087 for industry income, 1313 for research citations, and 1375 for research and the University also has been ranked number 10 out of 17 universities in Pakistan.

This remarkable achievement highlights the university's dedication to addressing vital societal challenges and making a positive impact on a global scale.

"This is a great result for the university, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of its faculty and staff," said Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, the VC UoS. "We are committed to improving its ranking and making incremental progress in quality teaching, productive research, knowledge sharing, and global outlook, whose outcome will reflect in its annual performances and premier rankings," he concluded.

Through strategic planning and continuous improvement, the Sargodha University is dedicated to enhancing its reputation and making substantial contributions to the advancement of knowledge and society.