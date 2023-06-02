UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University Ranked At 801+ In Impact Rankings 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Sargodha University ranked at 801+ in Impact Rankings 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) has been ranked at 801+ in the Impact Rankings 2023, issued by Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023.

THE Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), using carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The 2023 Impact Rankings is the fifth edition, and the overall ranking includes 1,591 universities from 112 countries/ regions.

The University of Sargodha has ranked in the world at 201+ in teaching, 201+ in zero hunger, good health and well-being 801+, in quality education 201+, and gender equality 401+, in partnership for the goals 601+ for its teaching standard, 806 for international outlook, 1087 for industry income, 1313 for research citations, and 1375 for research and the University also has been ranked number 10 out of 17 universities in Pakistan.

This remarkable achievement highlights the university's dedication to addressing vital societal challenges and making a positive impact on a global scale.

"This is a great result for the university, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of its faculty and staff," said Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, the VC UoS. "We are committed to improving its ranking and making incremental progress in quality teaching, productive research, knowledge sharing, and global outlook, whose outcome will reflect in its annual performances and premier rankings," he concluded.

Through strategic planning and continuous improvement, the Sargodha University is dedicated to enhancing its reputation and making substantial contributions to the advancement of knowledge and society.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Sargodha Progress University Of Sargodha From Industry

Recent Stories

'Serious negotiations can only be with PM Shehbaz, ..

'Serious negotiations can only be with PM Shehbaz,’: Sana reacts to Imran’s ..

31 minutes ago
 Case registered against alleged abduction of human ..

Case registered against alleged abduction of human rights' activist Jibran Nasir ..

47 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

1 hour ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

2 hours ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

3 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.