Sargodha University Regularises 518 Contractual Employees

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha has issued a notification of regularising a total of 518 staff and faculty members under the Punjab Regularisation of Service Act 2018, after its approval from the chancellor, the Higher education Department of the Punjab and the University syndicate.

A ceremony was held at Malik Firoz Khan Noon Auditorium on Friday, which was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas, registrar, deans, directors, in-charges, and a number of faculty and staff members.

Among the regularised members, 208 contractual employees were in grade 1-4, 127 in grade 5-16, and 74 belonged to Grade 17-19. In addition to the contractual employees, 64 temporary individuals in grade 1-4 and 45 in grade 5-16 were also transitioned from temporary to regular positions, marking a significant milestone in their professional journey.

