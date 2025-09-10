Open Menu

Sargodha University Remembers Dr Wazir Agha On 15th Death Anniversary

Published September 10, 2025

Sargodha University remembers Dr Wazir Agha on 15th death anniversary

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Department of Urdu, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with Makatab-e-Asaleeb-o-Nashist, organised a one-day seminar to commemorate the 15th death anniversary of renowned poet, critic, and literary scholar Dr Wazir Agha.

The seminar was presided over by Prof Dr Muhammad Yar Gondal, Chair Dr Wazir Agha, while distinguished literary figures Dr Badar Munir, Dr Yunus Khayal, and Dr Mohsin Magyana attended the occasion as the chief guests.

Prominent scholars including Dr Haroon Rasheed Tabassum, Prof Yousaf Khalid, Dr Tariq Habeeb, Mumtaz Arif, Dr Shafeeq Asif, Dr Dawood Rahat, Dr Arif Sadiq, Najma Mansoor, and Zulfiqar Ahsan reflected on the multi-dimensional contributions of Dr Wazir Agha to urdu literature.

Speakers highlighted his pioneering role in shaping modern Urdu poetry and criticism. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Dr Wazir Agha preferred 'nazm' over the traditional 'ghazal' and enriched his poetry with narrative elements.

His groundbreaking work on Urdu humour and theoretical criticism was described as a turning point that expanded the horizons of literary research.

They also remembered his long editorial association with the literary journal 'Auraq', which he developed into a leading platform for Urdu scholarship. Earlier, he had served as co-editor of 'Adabi Duniya' (1960–1963). His first major book, 'In Search of Happiness' (1953), was recalled as a landmark in Urdu criticism that introduced interdisciplinary themes from philosophy, economics, and psychology.

Speakers further noted that Dr. Wazir Agha’s contributions were recognized at national and international levels. He was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan and was also nominated for the Nobel prize in Literature.

The session was moderated by Dr Sumaira Ijaz and Dr Murtaza Hassan, while Prof Dr Naseem Abbas Ahmar, chairperson of the Department of Urdu, served as chief organiser.

