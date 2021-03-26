Sargodha University resolves degree issuance matters

The University of Sargodha (UoS) Thursday resolved the matter of issuance of degrees to students of the University of Mianwali (UMW) by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with it

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):The University of Sargodha (UoS) Thursday resolved the matter of issuance of degrees to students of the University of Mianwali (UMW) by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with it.

The agreement was inked by UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and UMW Vice Chancellor Dr Islam-Ullah Khan at a ceremony.

The MoU was signed in the light of a decision, taken by the UoS syndicate in its meeting, held on February 16, 2021.

According to the MoU, the Sargodha University, on the part of the UMW, would issue transcripts and degrees on receipt of result data of the prescribed applicable fees and dues including registration fee, examination fee 60%, transcript and degree fee etc. The UoS will also provide funds to the UMW to clear its already claimed pending liabilities from the additional amount of Rs 25 million by the UoS's syndicate under subsection 21(2) of the Sargodha University Ordinance, 2002.