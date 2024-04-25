Sargodha University seminar on international academic opportunities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) held a seminar highlighting global opportunities for students, featuring insights from Bangor University, UK.

The seminar was organised by the Directorate of External Linkages. Representatives from Bangor University, UK, country office Pakistan Representatives including Country Manager Javed Iqbal, Adnan Hayat, along with UoS Director External Linkages Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Prof. Ijaz Asghar emphasised the importance of strengthening educational practices on modern lines and the crucial need for the Sargodha University students to engage in international educational opportunities through collaboration with international institutions.

He also said that projects for initiating joint educational programmes between University of Sargodha and Bangor University are under discussion.

The Sargodha University was committed to enhancing its global identity, consolidating research on modern lines, and promoting mutual cooperation, he added.

Country Manager Javed Iqbal emphasised promotion of global cooperation, strengthening of students and scholars international educational experiences, and the encouragement of collaborative projects.

He expressed Bangor University's longstanding commitment to international collaboration and acknowledged University of Sargodha's role as an important partner in Pakistan.

The seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session where experts responded to queries raised by students.