Sargodha University Seminar On International Academic Opportunities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) held a seminar highlighting global opportunities for students, featuring insights from Bangor University, UK.
The seminar was organised by the Directorate of External Linkages. Representatives from Bangor University, UK, country office Pakistan Representatives including Country Manager Javed Iqbal, Adnan Hayat, along with UoS Director External Linkages Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti and a large number of students attended the seminar.
Prof. Ijaz Asghar emphasised the importance of strengthening educational practices on modern lines and the crucial need for the Sargodha University students to engage in international educational opportunities through collaboration with international institutions.
He also said that projects for initiating joint educational programmes between University of Sargodha and Bangor University are under discussion.
The Sargodha University was committed to enhancing its global identity, consolidating research on modern lines, and promoting mutual cooperation, he added.
Country Manager Javed Iqbal emphasised promotion of global cooperation, strengthening of students and scholars international educational experiences, and the encouragement of collaborative projects.
He expressed Bangor University's longstanding commitment to international collaboration and acknowledged University of Sargodha's role as an important partner in Pakistan.
The seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session where experts responded to queries raised by students.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flying pigeons in PAF Mushaf vicinity banned12 minutes ago
-
Degree distribution ceremony at Education University12 minutes ago
-
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi32 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti reviews establishment of National Driving Licence Centre42 minutes ago
-
Youth engagement, use of digital media amid fostering exchanges with countries on environment crucia ..42 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Mardan for polio campaign safety42 minutes ago
-
Struggle for Dera’s development to continue: MNA52 minutes ago
-
Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted1 hour ago
-
South Waziristan Upper police arrest two accused with solar plate1 hour ago
-
South Waziristan police arrest two accused with solar plate1 hour ago
-
NHMP prioritizes safety of commuters & patrolling officers: SP NH&MP1 hour ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office disposes of 10,386 complaints last year: Badshah Gul Wazir1 hour ago