- Home
- Pakistan
- Sargodha University seminar stresses interdisciplinary collaboration to tackle climate change
Sargodha University Seminar Stresses Interdisciplinary Collaboration To Tackle Climate Change
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Department of Statistics and the Department of Mathematics at the University of Sargodha organised a one-day seminar on the theme "Interdisciplinary Community Interaction on Climate Change."
The seminar focused on exploring sustainable solutions to climate change through enhanced interdisciplinary cooperation. Experts at the seminar underscored the significance of interdisciplinary cooperation in understanding the complexities of climate change. They stressed the need for launching interdisciplinary research programmes that integrate statistics, mathematics, environmental science, and economics to develop effective solutions for climate-related issues.
University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas attended the event as the chief guest. Other notable participants included senior scientific officer Muhammad Adnan and scientific officer Dr. Kaleem Mir from the Global Change Impact Studies Centre, Islamabad, along with Shehbaz Mehmood, Head of the Department of Climatology. Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, Chairman of the Department of Statistics, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Chairman of the Department of Mathematics, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Associate Professor of Mathematics, along with faculty members and a large number of students from both departments were also present.
Prof. Qaisar Abbas told the audience that the event provided an excellent platform for bringing together experts from various fields to foster collaboration in mitigating the impacts of climate change.
He highlighted that such cooperation not only facilitates effective solutions to environmental challenges but also contributes to the development of more informed and evidence-based climate policies at both national and global levels.
The vice chancellor also stated that the collaboration between different disciplines could help minimise the effects of environmental crises, optimise resource utilisation, and promote sustainable development. Dr. Qaisar Abbas further reiterated his institution's commitment to providing quality education and encouraging advanced research aimed at solving societal challenges.
The speakers highlighted that statistical and mathematical models could play a crucial role in shaping environmental policies. Through data-driven analysis of global warming, rising sea levels, and extreme weather patterns, strategic solutions could be formulated to reduce environmental degradation. Additionally, these models could help in devising sustainable approaches to address climate challenges, they noted.
The experts also pointed out that interdisciplinary collaboration was essential for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They explained that using statistical and mathematical methods enables accurate measurement and better analysis of environmental impacts, facilitating the formulation of well-informed sustainability strategies.
At the conclusion of the seminar, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presented commemorative shields to the participants.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University seminar stresses interdisciplinary collaboration to tackle climate change6 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman resolves 50 complaints6 minutes ago
-
Multan receives first winter rain16 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates newly appointed CS KP16 minutes ago
-
1.5 million saplings to be planted in Spring tree plantation campaign16 minutes ago
-
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment23 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to conduct dope tests for drug addicts in jails26 minutes ago
-
One window camp for disability certificates & Smart cards held26 minutes ago
-
Dera administeration to hold open court minorities26 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched26 minutes ago
-
KP CM urged to ensure effective implementation of 2% Minority Quota in universities36 minutes ago