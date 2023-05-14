Sargodha University signs agreement with China Agriculture University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :An agreement between the Sargodha University and South China Agriculture University China was signed here to get benefits after sharing experiences of each other in educational fields.

The agreement was signed by Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas and South China Agriculture University President Prof Li Yang.

According to the agreement, the both universities will promote mutual cooperation in education, research,teaching, training, capacity building and other fields. There will be mutual exchange of faculty, students, researchers, experts and other technical staff.

According to the agreement, fellowships will also be issued for young researchers and post-doctoral students of both universities. Apart from this, the two universities would take steps to establish a joint agricultural research institute, said the spokesman for the Sargodha University on Sunday.