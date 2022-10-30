Sargodha University signs MoU with IPDS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS), here on Sunday.

According to a university spokesman, the agreement was signed by Founder President Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies Ms Farhat Asif and Director Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Sargodha University Dr Farooq Anwar on behalf of their institutions.

Under the agreement, both institutions would work together for research, faculty development, student skills development and knowledge transfer.

According to the agreement, the institutions would issue training diplomas and certificates to enhance the capacity of members of Social Sciences departments of the University of Sargodha, while organizing workshops, seminars and discussions on various departmental topics to enhance skills of students and faculty.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas said that Sargodha University was utilizing all resources to enhance academic and research capabilities of students, while collaborating with institutions with various technical skills to groom capabilities of students.