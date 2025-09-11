Sargodha University Signs MoU With Khantastic Ventures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 09:12 PM
The Waheed Wain Incubation Center (WWIC), University of Sargodha (UoS), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khantastic Ventures to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative excellence among students and alumni
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Waheed Wain Incubation Center (WWIC), University of Sargodha (UoS), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khantastic Ventures to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative excellence among students and alumni.
The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal Director ORIC and WWIC, and Muhammad Saleem Ahmad Ranjha Co-founder and Ecosystem Enabler at Khantastic Ventures, during a ceremony attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and key officials from both institutions.
Under this collaboration, both organizations will jointly design and implement training programs, mentorship initiatives, workshops, and resource-sharing activities to nurture entrepreneurial talent.
Khantastic Ventures will further support in R&D, commercialization of ideas, curriculum integration, and sustained engagement with emerging entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, UoS will dedicate space for showcasing its coworking and incubation services, creating opportunities for students and alumni to transform their ideas into impactful ventures.
Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the importance of industry-academia linkages in shaping the future of students. He stated that by connecting our students with leading industry mentors and resources, we are not only enhancing their academic experience but also empowering them to become job creators, innovators, and leaders of tomorrow.
Recent Stories
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanlin ..
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition i ..
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging
ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the I ..
HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyred head constable paid tribute on death anniversary8 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches rural cleanliness program in KP8 minutes ago
-
LHC places services of six D&SJs at Punjab govt's disposal8 minutes ago
-
Provision of facilities to people top priority of SSGC: Naseer Ahmed8 minutes ago
-
KP to launch Pakistan’s first Tea Tourism Project at Shinkiyari8 minutes ago
-
PM directs 300-day climate action plan, says Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental C ..17 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz returns after Qatar visit30 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets 10 years’ imprisonment30 minutes ago
-
Murree Admin continues crackdown on flour hoarding, overcharging30 minutes ago
-
ISSI launches Amb. Zamir Akram’s “Commentary on Western Assessments of the India-Pakistan Crisis ..30 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI urges Sindh govt to conduct modern GPS, GIS survey of Indus River, canals, drains30 minutes ago
-
PRA Force to be expanded in three Sialkot tehsils1 hour ago