Sargodha University Signs MoU With 'Qualification Based Selection Karachi' To Boost Research,innovation:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 07:56 PM

The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qualification Based Selection (QBS) Karachi, aimed at fostering collaborative research, innovation, and capacity building in emerging fields

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qualification Based Selection (QBS) Karachi, aimed at fostering collaborative research, innovation, and capacity building in emerging fields.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti Director External Linkages, and Mr. Faraz Ahmed CEO of QBS, in the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and key officials from both institutions.

The purpose of this MoU is to foster collaboration between the UoS and QBS in research, development, and commercialization. The agreement focuses on student mentorship, capacity building, internships, and career opportunities, alongside providing financial and academic support for PhD and postgraduate research, including industrial PhDs, MS theses, final year projects, and capstone projects.

In addition, the MoU outlines provisions for hiring research associates, offering faculty honorariums, promoting student and faculty startups, and engaging in joint initiatives in cutting-edge domains such as AI, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Robotics, IoT, UAVs, and IC design, along with offering language trainings and certifications for the QBS workforce.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the importance of strong industry-academia partnerships for addressing contemporary challenges and equipping students with the skills required in rapidly evolving technological landscapes.

He highlighted that such collaborations not only promote applied research but also enhance employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for students.

