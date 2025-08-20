Sargodha University signs MoU with Rotary Club on environment protection

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The University of Sargodha has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rotary Club Sargodha, to collaborate on promoting environmental sustainability and community development.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal Director ORIC and Rtn. Mukhtar Mirza President Rotary Club in a ceremony graced by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan and senior officials from both institutes.

The partnership aims to promote environmental stewardship by encouraging sustainable practices and responsible management of natural resources.

It also seeks to enhance community engagement through initiatives related to education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and social welfare, alongside environmental conservation.

Under the agreement, Rotary Club Sargodha will provide free of cost plants for UoS plantation drives, and both institutes will jointly organize seminars, workshops, and awareness campaigns on environmental and social issues. They will also work closely in identifying and implementing social development programs, while promoting academic collaborations and disseminating research findings through their platforms.