Sargodha University signs multiple MoUs with universities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The University of Sargodha (UoS) signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with prominent national universities to promote scientific research and academic collaborations, here on Monday.

The agreements were signed with Emerson University Multan, Kohsar University Murree, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology Multan and University of Sahiwal.

These collaborations aimed to promote a strategic alliance and seamless linkages in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship and facilitate student and faculty exchange programmes, social media marketing and learning methodologies.

Under the MoUs, workshops, seminars, international conferences and training sessions will be conducted to strengthen cooperation in research and institutions' educational offerings.

About the significant collaborations, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said: “These partnerships strengthen academic ties of university and facilitate an environment where knowledge knows no boundaries.” He emphasised that these collaborations serve as a catalyst to foster a culture of quality research and innovation.