Sargodha University Sports Gala 2022 starts on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The opening ceremony of the 18th Annual Sports Gala 2022 would be held at Sargodha University cricket ground on Wednesday, March 16.

Higher education Commission Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail would be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, while UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar would be the guest of honour.

The sports gala would feature girls' cricket, handball, hockey, basketball, football, volleyball, tug-of-war, archery, badminton, chess, table tennis, lawn tennis and athletics competitions.

The boys will compete in cricket, handball, hockey, basketball, football, shooting ball, tug-of-war, archery, badminton, chess, table tennis, tennis, athletics and Kabaddi.

The sports gala will continue till March 27.