Sargodha University stands at 186 in GreenMetric World Ranking 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The Sargodha University rose to 186th positions and was ranked as the 526th most sustainable university in the UI [University of Indonesia] GreenMetric World Universities Ranking 2020.

According to the ranking, in sub-indicator education, the university was ranked at the 3rd position among national universities while it improved its ranking by 13 standings and reached 17th position in the national sustainable campuses.

In overall international ranking, the university jumped to 526th position from 712 in just one year. In other indicators, such as the SI, the Sargodha University holds 65th position in the world and 2nd in Pakistan. It holds 764th position in the EC indicators internationally and 35th domestically, 830 in WS international ranking and 41st in Pakistan, the university also attained 828 WR worldwide ranking and 45th in Pakistan, 303 in TR indicator internationally and 12th in Pakistan.

The GreenMetric Ranking System was launched by the University of Indonesia (UI) in 2010. The system introduced six indicators to rank universities globally, including setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste management, water, transportation and education. The University of Sargodha joined the ranking system in 2018 to promote sustainability in higher education institutions globally, and within two years improved its position considerably in all indicators.

The university has already been working on enhancing sustainability with the aim to promote green campus policy. Smoke-free, transport free and lush-green campus strategies have already been adopted that will improve the worldwide university ranking even more in future.