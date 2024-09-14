Open Menu

Sargodha University Students Win 23 Projects At IGNITE Competition 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Undergraduate students from Sargodha University have won 23 projects at the IGNITE Competition 2024, organised by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

According to a press release issued here, the competition, which focuses on innovation in engineering and computing, saw a total of 78 projects submitted by the Sargodha University students, with 23 earning top recognition.

Held under the IGNITE National Technology Fund, the competition aims to support final year undergraduate students in ICT related fields by providing financial backing to develop prototypes and working models for their final-year projects.

The University of Sargodha's winning projects came from the Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Computing and IT.

Vice-Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas congratulated students, faculty members, and the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) on this achievement. He praised the winning students as a source of pride for the university and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to provide practical skills and opportunities for professional success.

