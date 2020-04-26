UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sargodha University (SU) Got Featured In Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Impact Ranking :

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Sargodha University (SU) got featured in Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Impact Ranking :

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Sargodha University (SU) got featured in Times Higher education (THE) Emerging Impact Ranking by securing a position among top 601+ universities, according to the latest rankings issued by THE.

The University of Auckland, New Zealand ranked at one while three Australian universities complete the rest of the top four: University of Sydney, Western Sydney University and La Trobe University. This second edition included 766 universities from 85 countries.

A total of 23 Pakistani universities were ranked in Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2020.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings were the only global performance tables that assessed universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ranking was based on calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three broad areas: research, outreach and stewardship.

The Sargodha University had submitted the annual data to THE about four SDGs including Good Health and Well-being (The position of SU in the world is 301-400 and 6 in Pakistan), Quality Education (The position of SU in the world is 301-400 and 11 in Pakistan), Gender Equality (The position of SU in the world is 401+ and 17 in Pakistan), and Partnership for the Goals (The position of SU in the world is 401-600 while 18 in Pakistan).

Earlier, Sargodha University had made its entry into the Time Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020 and was ranked 1,276 in the world, 501+ in THE Emerging Economies University Ranking 2020. The University also retained its previous position in the prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2020, and made its name yet again in the list of Top 500 Asian universities.

Since 2017, Sargodha University has made incremental progress in quality teaching, productive research, knowledge sharing, and global outlook, whose outcome was reflected in its steady annual performance in the premier ranking agencies of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Sydney Auckland Sargodha Progress 2017 2020 From Top Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

14 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

14 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

14 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.