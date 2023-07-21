Open Menu

Sargodha University Summer Camp For Children Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A summer camp for students from grade 3 to 5, and 6 to 10 started at the Lincoln Corner, University of Sargodha (UoS), here on Friday.

The camp is aimed to promote mutual understanding between Pakistan and the United States America (USA) through various programmes and provide children with an opportunity to explore their creativity, enhance their communication skills and learn about American culture.

At the camp, children engaged in hands-on orientation activities from different modules which include a 3D world of science, Arts and Crafts, English communications, and to polish their skills and uplift their confidence.

With a diverse range of activities, the day began with a comprehensive orientation session to familiarise the children with the camp's schedule and objectives.

The camp had a specific part dedicated to exploring different aspects of American culture. The children were introduced to traditional American clothing, music, and popular customs. They had the opportunity to learn about famous American landmarks, such as the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, and the White House.

To ignite the children curiosity in technology, a visit to the camp's tech lab was arranged. Children were given a guided tour and they were excited to learn about different gadgets, computers and interactive learning tools.

The first day of the Lincoln Corner summer camp was a vibrant success and it aspired to nurture young minds and provide students with a platform to explore their interests while enhancing their knowledge and abilities. The camp will continue till next weekend.

