UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University To Award Degrees To 60 PhD Scholars

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Sargodha University to award degrees to 60 PhD scholars

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research of Sargodha University has approved to award degrees to 60 PhD scholars

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The board of Advanced Studies and Research of Sargodha University has approved to award degrees to 60 PhD scholars.

According to a press release, issued by the university on Thursday, the decision was made at the previous two meetings of the Advanced Studies and Research Board.

In the first meeting, 27 degrees and in the second meeting the rest of the scholars were approved to be awarded degrees.

Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar presided over both the meetings of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research.

The meeting was attended by Additional Registrar Waqar Ahmed, Director Academics Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Saira Afzal, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Bashir, Deputy Registrar Academics Asif Mehmood, Deans of all faculties and other members.

It was also decided at the meeting that, a meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board would be convened after every two months and an Academic Council meeting would also be convened every six months to expedite the educational activities by focusing on the issues that need to be resolved immediately.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar expressed complete satisfaction over the agenda and suggestions of the meeting and stressed that all resources should be utilized to strengthen the quality of education and continue uninterrupted educational activities.

Related Topics

Education Sargodha All

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University issues MA, MSc fee ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University issues MA, MSc fee schedule

1 minute ago
 US Likely to See More Robust Effort to Overturn Vo ..

US Likely to See More Robust Effort to Overturn Vote in 2024

1 minute ago
 PITB organizes a Seminar on Workplace Wellbeing

PITB organizes a Seminar on Workplace Wellbeing

29 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision in cases ab ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in cases about Naval Club

1 minute ago
 Commissioner for timely completion of uplift proje ..

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift projects

1 minute ago
 Ombudsman orders Rs 805mln relief to plaintiffs

Ombudsman orders Rs 805mln relief to plaintiffs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.