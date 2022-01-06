Sargodha University to award degrees to 60 PhD scholars

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research of Sargodha University has approved to award degrees to 60 PhD scholars

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The board of Advanced Studies and Research of Sargodha University has approved to award degrees to 60 PhD scholars.

According to a press release, issued by the university on Thursday, the decision was made at the previous two meetings of the Advanced Studies and Research Board.

In the first meeting, 27 degrees and in the second meeting the rest of the scholars were approved to be awarded degrees.

Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar presided over both the meetings of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research.

The meeting was attended by Additional Registrar Waqar Ahmed, Director Academics Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Saira Afzal, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Bashir, Deputy Registrar Academics Asif Mehmood, Deans of all faculties and other members.

It was also decided at the meeting that, a meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board would be convened after every two months and an Academic Council meeting would also be convened every six months to expedite the educational activities by focusing on the issues that need to be resolved immediately.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar expressed complete satisfaction over the agenda and suggestions of the meeting and stressed that all resources should be utilized to strengthen the quality of education and continue uninterrupted educational activities.