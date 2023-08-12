Open Menu

Sargodha University To Hold Sports Competitions On I-Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha Directorate of sports would organise football and basketball matches on the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to a press release, issued by the university here on Saturday, matches would be held on August 14, 2023 at the football ground after the main Independence Day ceremony.

The university football team and the District Football Club Sargodha team would compete in the football competition.

Similarly, in the basketball competition, a match would be held between the University of Sargodha and the district basketball teams.

