(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The University of Sargodha(UOS) will host the two-day 7th International Applied Zoology Conference on October 22.

Prof. Dr. Azhar Rasool, the organizing secretary of the conference, while talking to APP said that the two-day Seventh International Conference on Applied Zoology, organized by the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan, will be inaugurated on October 22 at the University of Sargodha.

He said that this year also scientists, researchers, scholars, and students will fully participate from Pakistan and other countries like Turkey, the UK, Malaysia, China Indonesia, Japan, etc.

More than 1500 people have registered so far in this two-day long conference, including the papers of 300 researchers, he added.

According to the details, the conference will be chaired by the Chairman of the Zoology Society and Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali (Satara Imtiaz, Tamgha Imtiaz), and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas.

It is hoped that this year too, this conference will be as grand as ever.