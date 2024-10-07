Sargodha University To Host 2-day Int'l Conference On Applied Zoology
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The University of Sargodha(UOS) will host the two-day 7th International Applied Zoology Conference on October 22.
Prof. Dr. Azhar Rasool, the organizing secretary of the conference, while talking to APP said that the two-day Seventh International Conference on Applied Zoology, organized by the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan, will be inaugurated on October 22 at the University of Sargodha.
He said that this year also scientists, researchers, scholars, and students will fully participate from Pakistan and other countries like Turkey, the UK, Malaysia, China Indonesia, Japan, etc.
More than 1500 people have registered so far in this two-day long conference, including the papers of 300 researchers, he added.
According to the details, the conference will be chaired by the Chairman of the Zoology Society and Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali (Satara Imtiaz, Tamgha Imtiaz), and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas.
It is hoped that this year too, this conference will be as grand as ever.
Recent Stories
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI-F Haideri condemns Karachi explosion2 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendent booked over alleged molestation of 20-yr girl in custody2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan asks Afghan govt not to lecture but fix own domestic issues12 minutes ago
-
ICT police conduct flag march in City Zone22 minutes ago
-
All set for UAF convocation on Tuesday22 minutes ago
-
Perpetrators of Karachi attack "sworn enemies" of Pakistan: PM2 hours ago
-
8 hurt as bus turns turtle in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Pakistan assures to apprehend perpetrators of Karachi attack killing Chinese engineers2 hours ago
-
Sindh CM seeks report of explosion from Home Minister, IGP10 hours ago
-
90 kanal encroached land vacated in FGEHA-ICT joint operation in G-14 sector11 hours ago
-
Govt exercised restraint, didn't give PTI chance to get 'dead bodies': interior minister11 hours ago
-
Explosion reported near Karachi Airport11 hours ago