Sargodha University top ranked university for teaching in Punjab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Sargodha University has achieved the distinction of being ranked as the best university in Punjab for teaching and the second best in Pakistan, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023. The university climbed an impressive 50 places in the latest edition of THE's Asia University rankings for 2023, surpassing its previous position of 350+ and securing a spot at 301+.

In the recently released list of the best universities in Asia for 2023, the Sargodha University reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence and exceptional teaching practices. The university emerged as the leading institution for teaching in Punjab and secured the second spot in Pakistan. Overall, the university stands at an impressive 22nd position among the 200+ universities in Pakistan.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings provide only a global university league table to judge research-intensive universities using carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across five broad areas: teaching, research, citations, industry income, international outlook.

According to the THE indicators, the university ranked at two in teaching,17 in research, 24 in citations,14 in industry income and 20 for International outlook.

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas highlighted the university's dedication to further enhancing its position and said: "We are dedicated to advancing in key areas such as quality education, impactful research, knowledge dissemination and global engagement."He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated faculty and staff members for their valuable contributions and emphasised the university's commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in education and research.