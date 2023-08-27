Sargodha University training programme for staff

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A special training programme for providing computer skills and solving basic Internet technical problems to administrative staff was organised by the Directorate of IT at the University of Sargodha, here on Saturday.

According to a press release, issued by the Sargodha University, the training programme was organised on the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas so that employees could adapt to the digital requirements and increase their working efficiency.

In the light of the vice chancellor's instructions, a team formed by Director IT Professor Dr. Muhammad Ilyas trained the employees in online meetings, office networking, internet troubleshooting, multimedia handling, UoS Smart wi-fi troubleshooting, office provided training on other required skills including installation of related software.

Prof. Ilyas congratulated and encouraged the team consisting of Assistant Network Administrator / Master Trainer Muhammad Mudassar Iqbal, Network Technician Muhammad Ramzan Qamar, System Support Engineer Hasan Iqbal for successfully conducting the training programme.

He said that basic knowledge and skills of IT are useful in professional life and would also increase working efficiency.