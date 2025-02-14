Sargodha University, University Of Leicester Sign Accord
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed an Intent of Cooperation (IoC) with the University of Leicester, UK.
A formal ceremony was held at the Vice-Chancellor's Office, which was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, along with the signees from both institutions. Dr. Abdul Jabbar, the Dean of Internationalisation at the University of Leicester, and Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar, Director of External Linkages at UoS, signed the agreement.
The agreement outlines a broad scope of collaboration, including exchange programs for undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students, social internships, and scientific research.
It also covers exchange and training programs for faculty and administrative staff, as well as the development of joint degree programs and academic institutions.
Both universities agreed to collaborate on research initiatives, including joint laboratories, research institutes, and to organize lectures, symposiums, and jointly publish academic journals. The partnership aims to strengthen academic ties, expand research opportunities, and enhance the educational experience for students and faculty at both institutions.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutio ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha University, University of Leicester sign accord6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man over human-trafficking charge6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested, fireworks recovered16 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur takes action against Parents repeatedly refusing to administer Polio drops to children16 minutes ago
-
Tractor-trolley hits minor girl to death16 minutes ago
-
DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders26 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns prohibition of ‘Shab-e-Barat’ in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid26 minutes ago
-
Two arrested in murder, robbery cases26 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 3 criminals in an encounter26 minutes ago
-
District Administration discusses Billion Tree Plus plantation drive36 minutes ago
-
DC reviews distribution of land under PULSE project36 minutes ago
-
Five suspects held, fireworks recovered36 minutes ago