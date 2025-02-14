Open Menu

Sargodha University, University Of Leicester Sign Accord

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed an Intent of Cooperation (IoC) with the University of Leicester, UK.

A formal ceremony was held at the Vice-Chancellor's Office, which was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, along with the signees from both institutions. Dr. Abdul Jabbar, the Dean of Internationalisation at the University of Leicester, and Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar, Director of External Linkages at UoS, signed the agreement.

The agreement outlines a broad scope of collaboration, including exchange programs for undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students, social internships, and scientific research.

It also covers exchange and training programs for faculty and administrative staff, as well as the development of joint degree programs and academic institutions.

Both universities agreed to collaborate on research initiatives, including joint laboratories, research institutes, and to organize lectures, symposiums, and jointly publish academic journals. The partnership aims to strengthen academic ties, expand research opportunities, and enhance the educational experience for students and faculty at both institutions.

