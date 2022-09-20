UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University VC Briefs Punjab Governor On Varsity Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Sargodha University VC briefs Punjab governor on varsity affairs

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas met Punjab Governor and Chancellor of University Engineer Bleeegh-ur-Rehman here on Tuesday and briefed him about the university affairs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas met Punjab Governor and Chancellor of University Engineer Bleeegh-ur-Rehman here on Tuesday and briefed him about the university affairs.

The governor congratulated Prof Qaiser Abbas on assuming the post of VC and expressed his best wishes for him. He said that the responsibilities of our higher education institutions, especially universities, had increased a lot for dealing with the challenges and problems of modern age.

The governor said that the Pakistani nation was currently facing a calamity like flood, for which the University of Sargodha wasv generously supporting flood-affected people financially and morally.

The vice chancellor said that as the head of the university, he was starting academic, research and self-reliance projects. He informed the governor that the university was going to complete 20 years of its establishment in the month of November 2022 and a convocation would be organised in the same year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Education Punjab Flood Sargodha Same November University Of Sargodha Post Best

Recent Stories

Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Va ..

Zaporizhzhia Region Introduces Pass Control Via Vasylivka Checkpoint - Authoriti ..

2 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region to Hold Referendum on Joining ..

Zaporizhzhia Region to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia On September 23-27- Bal ..

2 minutes ago
 DPO Abbottabad inaugurates PAL office at Lura

DPO Abbottabad inaugurates PAL office at Lura

2 minutes ago
 EU court rules against German data collection law

EU court rules against German data collection law

2 minutes ago
 Security plan for Pak-Eng cricket series reviewed

Security plan for Pak-Eng cricket series reviewed

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.