Sargodha University VC briefs Punjab governor on varsity affairs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas met Punjab Governor and Chancellor of University Engineer Bleeegh-ur-Rehman here on Tuesday and briefed him about the university affairs.

The governor congratulated Prof Qaiser Abbas on assuming the post of VC and expressed his best wishes for him. He said that the responsibilities of our higher education institutions, especially universities, had increased a lot for dealing with the challenges and problems of modern age.

The governor said that the Pakistani nation was currently facing a calamity like flood, for which the University of Sargodha wasv generously supporting flood-affected people financially and morally.

The vice chancellor said that as the head of the university, he was starting academic, research and self-reliance projects. He informed the governor that the university was going to complete 20 years of its establishment in the month of November 2022 and a convocation would be organised in the same year.