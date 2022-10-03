UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University VC Discusses Research, Industrial Linkages With Chinese Exporters

Published October 03, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas met a Chinese trading company delegation here on Monday and discussed with it promotion of local industry in the fields of education, research, handicrafts, furniture and citrus, and export and marketing of products.

Trading company General Manager Chris Chu, Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Fa and representative and marketing manager of the company in Pakistan Zeeshan Hashmi were part of the delegation.

According to a press release, issued by the university, the vice chancellor said there were vast opportunities for mutual trade between Pakistan and China and the two countries need to take more measures for promotion of local industries. He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was undoubtedly a great initiative of Pakistan and China and its fruits would reach the Pakistani nation very soon.

The VC briefed the Chinese trade delegation about the ongoing educational and research activities in the University of Sargodha. He said that many patents had been got registered by the competent and hardworking teachers of the university.

Chris Chu said that Pakistan is developing day by day; the main reason being the universities and qualified teachers here and the immense talent among students here. He assured the vice-chancellor of his full cooperation regarding commercialisation of the registered patents of the Sargodha University.

Yusuf Fa said that the purpose of the visit was looking for more business opportunities in the local industry and there were immense investment opportunities in Sargodha like other cities of Pakistan.

