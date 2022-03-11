UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University Wins All Pakistan Universities Cricket Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Sargodha University wins All Pakistan Universities Cricket Championship

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha has won the All Pakistan Universities cricket Final Round Championship 2021-22.

The final match between the Sargodha University and University of Central Punjab was played in the ongoing championship at Hamdard University Karachi here on Friday. Playing first, the University of Central Punjab were bowled out for 120 in the 29th over.

Muhammad Zeeshan of Sargodha University took 6 wickets for 25. In reply, the University of Sargodha easily achieved the target in 26 overs at a loss of one wicket.

In which Captain Muhammad Awais Zafar played an unbeaten innings of 72 runs and thus University of Sargodha won the title of Champion of the Year.

Muhammad Zeeshan Zafar was awarded Man of the Match award over his outstanding performance.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar congratulated the Chairman Teaching Departments Association Prof. Dr. Amir Ali, Director sports Mehr Ahmad Khan Hurl, players and officials and wished them all the best.

