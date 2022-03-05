UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University's 18th Annual Sports From March 16

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The 18th Annual Sports Gala 2022 will start on Wednesday, March 16, under the auspices of the Teaching Departments Association, University of Sargodha.

According to Association Chairman Prof Dr Amir Ali, the inaugural ceremony would be held at the university cricket ground and Higher education Commission Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail would participate as the chief guest, while HEC Director General Sports Javed Memon and University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem will be the guest of honour at the ceremony.

The sports gala will feature girls' cricket, handball, hockey, basketball, football, volleyball, tug-of-war, archery, badminton, chess, table tennis, lawn tennis and athletics competitions.

Boys students will compete in cricket, handball, hockey, basketball, football, shooting ball, tug-of-war, archery, badminton, chess, table tennis, tennis, athletics and Kabaddi.

