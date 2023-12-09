Open Menu

Sargodha University's Students Display Artworks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Senior students and artists of the Institute of Art and Design University of Sargodha (UoS) displayed more than 80 of their modern works at the Art & Craft Exhibition, held here at Coopera Art Gallery on Sunday

Pro-Chancellor of Sargodha University Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin inaugurated the exhibition, while Managing Director of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Mohammad Asim was the chief guest. The unique exhibition featured oil paintings, watercolors, collages, max media, textile art, photography work and works of botana art, while highlighting the social issues in the oil paintings.

Dr. Ghulam Yasin and Asim Javed both expressed their happiness for the hard work of the senior students of Sargodha University and appreciated the use of themes and colors.

The exhibition was curated by Assistant Professor Hasan Babar and Mrs. Shabnam Majeed. Head of Art Department Bushra Gul, Assistant Professor Institute of Art and Design University of Sargodha appreciated the skillful work of senior students.

Senior and experienced artist Muhammad Javed said that the final year students of Institute of Art and Design, UoS, had shown remarkable performance compared to the previous years. He also appreciated the efforts of the management of Coopera Art Gallery.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of art lovers and students and the emerging artists. The exhibition will continue till Dec 15 for the public.

