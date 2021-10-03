UrduPoint.com

Sargodha Varsity MA/MSC Exams From Oct 28

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Sargodha varsity MA/MSC exams from Oct 28

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Controller Examination Sargodha University Dr Bashir Ahmed said that under the auspices of University of Sargodha MA, MSc Part-I/ Composite/2nd Annual Examination 2020 /1st Annual Examination 2021 would be start from October 28.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that MA, MSc Part-II/Composite/2nd Annual Examination 2020/1st Annual Examination 2021, would be started from November 12, 2021.

He said that private candidates could download their roll number slips from University's website a week before the commencement of the examination while roll number slips of regular, late college candidates, would be sent to their respective colleges.

Dr Bashir said that all arrangements had been made for conducting the examinationswith implementing coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the examinationcenters.

