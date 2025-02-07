Sargodha writers club completes first phase of membership drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The first phase of the Writers Club's membership drive has been successfully completed,here on Friday.

According to the club's patron-in-chief,Mumtaz Arif,over 50 applications were received during the recent membership campaign.

After thorough discussions in multiple meetings,the club's senior and founding members finalized the new office bearers and executive council for the year 2025.

As per the new appointments,Professor Yousaf Khalid has been elected as President, while Professor Dr. Haroon-ur-Rashid Tabassum would serve as Senior Vice President(VP).

Najma Mansoor has been appointed as Vice President(VP), Professor Dr. Syed Murtaza Hassan as General Secretary and Syed Saeem Shirazi as Joint Secretary.Zulfiqar Ahsan will take charge as Secretary of Information, Nauman Shafiq as Finance Secretary and Owais Zulfiqar as Media Coordinator.

To enhance the club’s activities and strengthen its literary engagements, a seven-member executive council has also been formed.

The council includes Dr. Asif Raz, Dr. Shafiq Asif, Dr. Abid Khurshid, Professor Tariq Habib, Dr. Arshad Malik, Dr. Shakir Kundan and Dr. Rizwana Naqvi.

Mumtaz Arif further said that efforts are underway to make the Writers Club more dynamic by collaborating with literary institutions and promoting engagement with renowned literary figures.

After the official oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed members, the club plans to host monthly literary critique sessions, literary gatherings and poetry recitals.

He also announced that the membership drive would continue throughout February.

Aspiring writers interested in joining the club can obtain a membership form from General Secretary Dr. Murtaza Hassan.

The form could also be accessed via various literary groups and submitted through mail or WhatsApp.

"The Writers Club stands as a prestigious and representative literary platform, welcoming all serious literary contributors," he concluded.