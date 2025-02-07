Open Menu

Sargodha Writers Club Completes First Phase Of Membership Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Sargodha writers club completes first phase of membership drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The first phase of the Writers Club's membership drive has been successfully completed,here on Friday.

According to the club's patron-in-chief,Mumtaz Arif,over 50 applications were received during the recent membership campaign.

After thorough discussions in multiple meetings,the club's senior and founding members finalized the new office bearers and executive council for the year 2025.

As per the new appointments,Professor Yousaf Khalid has been elected as President, while Professor Dr. Haroon-ur-Rashid Tabassum would serve as Senior Vice President(VP).

Najma Mansoor has been appointed as Vice President(VP), Professor Dr. Syed Murtaza Hassan as General Secretary and Syed Saeem Shirazi as Joint Secretary.Zulfiqar Ahsan will take charge as Secretary of Information, Nauman Shafiq as Finance Secretary and Owais Zulfiqar as Media Coordinator.

To enhance the club’s activities and strengthen its literary engagements, a seven-member executive council has also been formed.

The council includes Dr. Asif Raz, Dr. Shafiq Asif, Dr. Abid Khurshid, Professor Tariq Habib, Dr. Arshad Malik, Dr. Shakir Kundan and Dr. Rizwana Naqvi.

Mumtaz Arif further said that efforts are underway to make the Writers Club more dynamic by collaborating with literary institutions and promoting engagement with renowned literary figures.

After the official oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed members, the club plans to host monthly literary critique sessions, literary gatherings and poetry recitals.

He also announced that the membership drive would continue throughout February.

Aspiring writers interested in joining the club can obtain a membership form from General Secretary Dr. Murtaza Hassan.

The form could also be accessed via various literary groups and submitted through mail or WhatsApp.

"The Writers Club stands as a prestigious and representative literary platform, welcoming all serious literary contributors," he concluded.

Recent Stories

ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions ..

ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions ..

Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Co ..

Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment

1 hour ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discus ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..

2 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on ..

Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval ves ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel

3 hours ago
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in P ..

UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

13 hours ago
 80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan