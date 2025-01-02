Sargodha Writers’ Club Undergoes Reorganization:
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The reorganization of the Sargodha Writers’ Club was announced during a special meeting of prominent poets, writers, and literary representatives across the region.
The meeting presided over by the esteemed poet and club patron, Mumtaz Arif, focused on revitalizing literary activities in the coming year.
Key decisions included the unanimous reappointment of Mumtaz Arif as Patron-in-Chief and Prof. Yousaf Khalid as President. Prof. Dr. Syed Murtaza Hasan was named General Secretary, while Zulfiqar Ahsan assumed the role of Information Secretary.Both appointees bring decades of experience and dedication to Sargodha’s literary identity.
Dr. Murtaza previously served as General Secretary for a decade, and Zulfiqar Ahsan was promoting literary activities for over 20 years through his renowned magazine Asalib.
Additionally, a six-member advisory committee was formed to enhance the club’s efficiency and activities.
The committee includes Dr. Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum, Dr. Asif Raaz, Najma Mansoor, Dr. Shafiq Asif, Munazza Anwar Gujandi, and Dr. Samina Gul.
During the meeting, various strategies were discussed to strengthen connections among writers and streamline literary activities.The club plans to begin its 2025 events in early January, with initiatives aimed at showcasing Sargodha’s literary contributions through newspapers, journals, and social media platforms.
This renewed focus on fostering literary engagement reflects the club’s commitment to celebrating and advancing the region’s rich literary heritage.
Recent Stories
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrested another youth for violating Section 144 on New Year's Event3 minutes ago
-
Sargodha writers’ club undergoes reorganization:3 minutes ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy against fake arms licenses, dealers: Secy Home3 minutes ago
-
Vehicle tax deadline extended: pay by Jan 15 to avoid penalties3 minutes ago
-
Awais writes letters to CMs, AJK PM for implementation of energy conservation building code3 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad emphasizes resolving rural issues at doorstep3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 27,100 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on outsourcing of WMC operations:13 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on price gougers, seven arrested13 minutes ago
-
Chairman WSSC urged citizens to take part in cleanliness drive33 minutes ago
-
24 criminals nabbed33 minutes ago
-
DC Murree ensures emergency facilities, urges tourist caution43 minutes ago