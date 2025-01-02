Open Menu

Sargodha Writers’ Club Undergoes Reorganization:

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Sargodha writers’ club undergoes reorganization:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The reorganization of the Sargodha Writers’ Club was announced during a special meeting of prominent poets, writers, and literary representatives across the region.

The meeting presided over by the esteemed poet and club patron, Mumtaz Arif, focused on revitalizing literary activities in the coming year.

Key decisions included the unanimous reappointment of Mumtaz Arif as Patron-in-Chief and Prof. Yousaf Khalid as President. Prof. Dr. Syed Murtaza Hasan was named General Secretary, while Zulfiqar Ahsan assumed the role of Information Secretary.Both appointees bring decades of experience and dedication to Sargodha’s literary identity.

Dr. Murtaza previously served as General Secretary for a decade, and Zulfiqar Ahsan was promoting literary activities for over 20 years through his renowned magazine Asalib.

Additionally, a six-member advisory committee was formed to enhance the club’s efficiency and activities.

The committee includes Dr. Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum, Dr. Asif Raaz, Najma Mansoor, Dr. Shafiq Asif, Munazza Anwar Gujandi, and Dr. Samina Gul.

During the meeting, various strategies were discussed to strengthen connections among writers and streamline literary activities.The club plans to begin its 2025 events in early January, with initiatives aimed at showcasing Sargodha’s literary contributions through newspapers, journals, and social media platforms.

This renewed focus on fostering literary engagement reflects the club’s commitment to celebrating and advancing the region’s rich literary heritage.

Related Topics

Social Media Sargodha January

Recent Stories

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

53 minutes ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

1 hour ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

2 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

2 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

11 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

13 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

13 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

13 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan