Sargodha writers’ club undergoes reorganization:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The reorganization of the Sargodha Writers’ Club was announced during a special meeting of prominent poets, writers, and literary representatives across the region.

The meeting presided over by the esteemed poet and club patron, Mumtaz Arif, focused on revitalizing literary activities in the coming year.

Key decisions included the unanimous reappointment of Mumtaz Arif as Patron-in-Chief and Prof. Yousaf Khalid as President. Prof. Dr. Syed Murtaza Hasan was named General Secretary, while Zulfiqar Ahsan assumed the role of Information Secretary.Both appointees bring decades of experience and dedication to Sargodha’s literary identity.

Dr. Murtaza previously served as General Secretary for a decade, and Zulfiqar Ahsan was promoting literary activities for over 20 years through his renowned magazine Asalib.

Additionally, a six-member advisory committee was formed to enhance the club’s efficiency and activities.

The committee includes Dr. Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum, Dr. Asif Raaz, Najma Mansoor, Dr. Shafiq Asif, Munazza Anwar Gujandi, and Dr. Samina Gul.

During the meeting, various strategies were discussed to strengthen connections among writers and streamline literary activities.The club plans to begin its 2025 events in early January, with initiatives aimed at showcasing Sargodha’s literary contributions through newspapers, journals, and social media platforms.

This renewed focus on fostering literary engagement reflects the club’s commitment to celebrating and advancing the region’s rich literary heritage.